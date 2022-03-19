This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Naveen's body will reach Bengaluru on March 21 at 3 AM
The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was killed in Russian shelling
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The parents of an Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv amid war, have decided to donate their son's body for medical research. In an interview with ANI news agency, Shankarappa, father of Naveen said, "My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The parents of an Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv amid war, have decided to donate their son's body for medical research. In an interview with ANI news agency, Shankarappa, father of Naveen said, "My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research".
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed that the body of Naveen will reach Bengaluru airport on Monday at 3 am.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed that the body of Naveen will reach Bengaluru airport on Monday at 3 am.
Naveen's father added, "My son's body will reach Bengaluru on 21st at 3 am. From there the body will reach our village by 9 am. Then we'll perform Pooja as per the Veera Shaiva tradition then we'll keep it for the public view and then we'll donate the body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Naveen's father added, "My son's body will reach Bengaluru on 21st at 3 am. From there the body will reach our village by 9 am. Then we'll perform Pooja as per the Veera Shaiva tradition then we'll keep it for the public view and then we'll donate the body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We got the message from the Haveri District Collector office and also got the message from the Emirates flight service. At least we are happy now that the body of our son is brought back. CM spoke to me and expressed his gratitude. He also said that he will come to Bengaluru airport and the village as well. He said he will speak to me later in the evening," Naveen's father further said.
"We got the message from the Haveri District Collector office and also got the message from the Emirates flight service. At least we are happy now that the body of our son is brought back. CM spoke to me and expressed his gratitude. He also said that he will come to Bengaluru airport and the village as well. He said he will speak to me later in the evening," Naveen's father further said.
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.
CM Bommai has handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CM Bommai has handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.