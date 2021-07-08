Newly appointed Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday promised that he will ensure improvement of the textile sector and boost exports. Goyal added that the textile sector would play a key role in promoting the brand India worldwide.

"Textile is a big sector for employment so this is a big opportunity through this sector. The government will try to give big support to the income of all the people employed in this sector, especially women," he told reporters.

Goyal took up the responsibility of the Textile Ministry on Thursday. He met the former textile minister Smiriti Irani and wrote a tweet in Hindi, "Today, I met Smriti Irani. I and Darshana Vikram Jardosh took over the charge of the Ministry of Textiles.

It is one of the major employment generating sectors in the country. I have been given a chance that this sector should become a major source of income for the people, and I will try my best for this".

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh, who took charge on Thursday, said she will help grow and promote the textile sector and make it a key sector for 'Make in India'.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel also took charge on Thursday.

She was elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency of Mirzapur in 2014 and again in 2019.

She was also the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare from 2016 to 2019.





