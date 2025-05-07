‘Will ensure safety of every citizen’: LG Manoj Sinha reacts as Pakistan targets civilian area in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the government will ensure the safety of every citizen after the Pakistan Army pounded dozens of forward villages with artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a series of tweets, Sinha said he took stock of the situation in the border districts of the Union Territory and is closely monitoring the situation. “Government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.”

He also said that the villagers from vulnerable areas will be shifted to “safer locations” and their boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation will be ensured.

“I've also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation,” he wrote. “We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!” the J-K LG said.

These ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces were reported after India carried out missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Notably, this is Pakistan's 13th ceasefire violation since the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Seven persons, including a woman and two children, were killed and 38 others injured in these ceasefire violations by Pakistan, said news agency PTI.

All the seven deaths were reported in the worst-hit Poonch district with another 25 persons injured, the officials told PTI.

Ten persons were injured in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, and three others were injured in Rajouri district, they added.