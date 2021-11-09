“I will drop a hydrogen bomb tomorrow in connection with Devendra Fadnavis. I will expose his underworld links," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Fadnavis is trying to malign my image by connecting me to blast convicts and the underworld. I have no relations with the underworld and never purchased any land from blast convicts," he added.

This came hours after Fadnavis alleged that Malik and his family members entered into land deals with people associated with the underworld.

“Nawab Malik and his family members were part of a company which purchased land in Kurla (area of Mumbai) at a very low rate by making some fictitious documents. There are four such land purchase deals where I can firmly say that Malik has entered into land deals with the underworld," Fadnavis said.

He claimed the land was purchased from Sardar Shahwali Khan and Saleem Ishaq Patel, who were convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

“Another question arises that why did these two accused persons sell their land to Malik? They were about to get convicted under then TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act). As per that legal provision, all the properties of convicts get attached and come under government control. Did Malik help them to avoid such land on prime location from getting attached?" he asked.

The leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly claimed he did not have this information earlier (when he was the state's chief minister). He said had he found this previously, he would have exposed NCP leader Malik earlier.

Malik had earlier this month sought to link the BJP with an alleged narcotics dealer by tweeting the latter's photograph with the former chief minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis. He had also posted a similar photograph of Devendra Fadnavis with the alleged drug dealer.

Fadnavis had then said he will make revelations about Malik's “underworld links" after Diwali and also share the same with NCP president Sharad Pawar.

With inputs from agencies.

