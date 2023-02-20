‘Will extend loans to Adani Group if…’: Bank of Baroda amid row with Hindenburg
Bank of Baroda will consider extending loans to the group for its Dharavi redevelopment project after Adani Group bid 50.7 billion rupees for the project to remodel the slum last year.
Bank of Baroda, one of India's biggest state-backed lenders has said that it is willing to consider lending additional money to the Adani Group amid the row with the Hindenburg Research report which alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×