After farmers commenced their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, farmers in Tamil Nadu extended their support to the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by sitting on protest in Trichy on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The protesting farmers accused the Modi government of depriving farmers of their rights and benefits. They also said that the Indian Constitution guarantees anyone to move freely in the country, but the police are not letting farmers protest in the country. P Ayyakannu also warned that if the government fails to give two-time profitable prices to farmers on agricultural products, then farmers will file nominations against PM Modi in case he contests an election from any Tamil Nadu constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As per the Constitution, we can move freely within the country for our rights but the police are not allowing farmers to protest in Delhi. If PM Modi contests from any constituency in TN in the coming elections, then farmers will file nominations against him from that constituency," said Farmer leader P Ayyakannu on Tuesday.

P Ayyakannu also mentioned the promises made by the Modi government before the elections to farmers. He also said that there is no action against protesters when they are government employees, but “farmers are the slaves of India, that's why they are not allowed to go to Delhi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The government, with its policies, has removed our shirt, they have removed our Dhoti. Now the Modi government is trying to remove our Langot as well," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have fortified the city borders to prevent the agitating farmers from marching towards Delhi. Personnel in anti-riot gears have been deployed strategically and metal and concrete barricades regulating access to several key roads have been installed at many places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some entry and exit gates of selected Metro stations have also been closed as prohibitory orders remain in force. The heavy security arrangements have been made as a part of “Plan B" to deal with any situation in case the protesting farmers, who are marching towards the national capital from the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, entered the city and tried to reach Parliament.

In addition to this, all the Parliament gates have been barricaded and extra security personnel including the paramilitary forces have been deployed around the building.

