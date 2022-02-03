Haryana: Hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed a law providing 75% reservation for state residents in private sector jobs, cheif minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government will fight the case strongly.

"The High Court has granted stay, but we will fight the case strongly," Khattar said while speaking to reporters in Karnal. He said his government has been striving for employment opportunities for Haryanavi youth.

Khattar said a few years ago petitions were filed against a law, which fixed minimum educational qualification for candidates contesting panchayat polls but later the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of that law.

"Even at that time we moved the Supreme Court and that law was upheld and later implemented," Khattar was quoted as saying by PTI. "In this case too we will fight it strongly," the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, Haryana’s Additional Advocate General Jagbir Singh Malik said the state will be filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the order before the Supreme Court.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 had come into force on January 15 and it applies to state residents with monthly income less than ₹30,000.

The HC granted an interim stay on pleas filed by an industries association from Faridabad and other associations from Haryana, which dubbed the law as unconstitutional.

After the HC stay, Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said, "We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75%reservation". JJP's Digvijay Chautala too said that the stay should not be seen as a setback as the government will file its reply.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.