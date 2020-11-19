Will finalise data protection law very soon: Ravi Shankar Prasad

"Also now we have made the regulations very clear that not only work from home, work from anywhere to promote the cause of gig economy in India in which Bengaluru again has to play a crucial role. He also said that the approach to Artificial Intelligence is that it should lead to inclusion and empowerment of ordinary Indians. "I must also emphasise that AI should respect the ethical and cultural values of India," he said. Prasad lauded the "steller role" played by Bengaluru in propelling India's IT story on the global stage.