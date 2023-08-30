‘Will fly to Venus, Mars with pvt cos’3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 12:05 AM IST
V.K. Saraswat, NITI Aayog member and defence scientist, said India’s effort is to capture a larger share of the global space economy and that its space missions have one key goal—unlocking access to critical minerals
NEW DELHI : Private companies will be a major partner in India’s future space missions, including those to Mars and Venus, and India is not behind any world power, including China, in technical capability although the country needs to build scale, NITI Aayog member and defence scientist V.K. Saraswat said in an interview.