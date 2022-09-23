'Will focus on green growth and green jobs,': PM Modi3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:43 PM IST
- The Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that today the world is joining India because of its track record of fulfilling its commitments.
Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged companies, citizens, and state governments to focus on "green growth" and "green jobs" to achieve the target of net zero carbon emission by 2070. PM Modi added to achieve "green goals", the role of the environment ministry of every state is huge.