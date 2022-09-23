'Will focus on green growth and green jobs,': PM Modi

Throwing light on the groundwater issues, the Prime Minister said that the states with abundant water are also facing water shortages nowadays. The Prime Minister remarked that the challenges and measures like chemical-free natural farming, Amrit Sarovar, and water security, are not limited to the individual departments and the environment department will also have to consider these as an equally pressing challenge. “It is critical to work with a participative and integrated approach by the environment ministries. When the vision of the environment ministries changes, I am sure, nature will also be benefitted."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}