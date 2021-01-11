In a much-awaited interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, which is scheduled to begin on 16 January, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inquired about the Centre's guidelines to be followed during the vaccination period.

As per a PTI report, if coronavirus vaccines' efficacy is proven, the West Bengal CM is ready to follow the central government's Covid guidelines on it.

Banerjee also wanted to know about how to procure vaccines for others who will not get covered under quota.

Apart from enquiring about a need for a Covid-19 calendar, the Bengal CM had asked if there are any side effects and what would be the price of the vaccine that the state government wants to procure for the common people.

Banerjee also informed PM Modi that Bengal has completed all requirements for coronavirus vaccination preparation and data for the state has also been uploaded in the official portal.

Sources said Banerjee had requested to include transport workers in the central quota for a free Covid-19 vaccine.

PM Modi, in his response to Banerjee's query, stated that after the first three crore vaccinations, all states will discuss again to decide the next course of action and work at hand.

He also said it is better to have one agency to procure vaccines.

After Banerjee, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, too, has made a suggestion that confidence-building measures through media be given higher priority, sources added.

The central government had on Saturday said the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

The decision was taken at a meeting, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and the preparedness of states and Union Territories for vaccination against the disease.

A statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers estimated to be around three crores followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, which is around 27 crores.

"After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, the COVID-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021," a PMO statement said on Saturday.

India has authorised two Covid-19 vaccines - indigenous Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or even the Oxford-Astra Zeneca & Serum Institute of India vaccine Covishield for emergency use. The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive is expected to start by January 16 with health care workers, frontline workers and the elderly.

