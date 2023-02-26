The AAP has stated that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will fully cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the excise policy case and maintain that the party is "hardcore honest." The CBI is scheduled to question to Sisodia on Sunday.

Sisodia, who also oversees the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, had been summoned earlier, but he requested a delay due to the ongoing budget exercise. The CBI has prepared an exhaustive set of questions for the minister, with concerns over the possibility of his arrest.

AAP legislator Atishi stated that nearly 150-200 cases have been filed against AAP leaders in the past decade, but the Center has failed to prove corruption against any of them.

"Tomorrow, Manish Sisodia will go for the CBI inquiry and will fully cooperate with them. In the last eight to 10 years, almost 150-200 cases have been filed against AAP leaders. But they (Centre) have not been able to prove corruption of even a single penny against our leaders. This is because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a hardcore honest party," AAP legislator Atishi told reporters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sisodia has expressed apprehensions that the central investigation agencies might arrest him.

"They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested," he had alleged.

Sisodia was examined for a day on October 17 last year, almost a month before the CBI charged seven individuals, including middlemen and liquor traders. Sisodia was not named as an accused, but the agency kept the investigation into his alleged role open. Nearly three months after the charge sheet was filed, the CBI will question Sisodia about various aspects of the now-scrapped excise policy, his purported connections with liquor traders and politicians, as well as assertions made by witnesses in their statements.

