‘Will fully cooperate…’: AAP on Manish Sisodia facing CBI questioning on Sunday
- Manish Sisodia has expressed apprehensions that the central investigation agencies might arrest him
- They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested, Sisodia alleged
The AAP has stated that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will fully cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the excise policy case and maintain that the party is "hardcore honest." The CBI is scheduled to question to Sisodia on Sunday.
