‘Will fully cooperate…’: AAP on Manish Sisodia facing CBI questioning on Sunday

Sisodia was examined for a day on October 17 last year, almost a month before the CBI charged seven individuals, including middlemen and liquor traders. Sisodia was not named as an accused, but the agency kept the investigation into his alleged role open. Nearly three months after the charge sheet was filed, the CBI will question Sisodia about various aspects of the now-scrapped excise policy, his purported connections with liquor traders and politicians, as well as assertions made by witnesses in their statements.