Will G20 Summit affect Jawan’s Box Office collections? Trade experts say THIS about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
The much-anticipated film ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan could be affected by security restrictions during the G20 Summit in Delhi.
The much-anticipated film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a grand entrance at the box office. However, the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi could put a damper on the celebrations for fans in the national capital.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message