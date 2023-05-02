Will Go First flyers get refund after cancellation of flights? Here's all you need to know3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced grounding more than 50 planes
Cash-strapped Indian airline Go First Airways filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday. Go First Airways on Tuesday informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that all flights of the airlines will remain cancelled on May 3, May 4 and May 5.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×