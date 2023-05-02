Further Paragraph 3.3.1 of the said DGCA CAR Guidelines provides that in case the passengers are informed of the cancellation less than two weeks before and up to 24 hours of the scheduled time of departure, the airline shall offer an alternate flight or refund the ticket, as acceptable to the passenger. In this case the Go First Airlines has already announced refund of ticket amount to the original mode of payment. In case the passengers are informed in less than 24 hours then the DGCA Car Guidelines provides for payment of compensation however the same will be inapplicable as Paragraph 3.3.4 provides that no such compensation shall be payable to any of the affected passengers in case the cancellations occur due to extraordinary circumstances beyond the control of the airline (as described in Para 1.4 and Para 1.5) even if all reasonable measures had been taken by the airline.