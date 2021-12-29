Will Goa impose a night curfew amid Omicron outbreak? Here's what CM says

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that he will be observing the state's Covid-19 situation till January 1 will according take decisions on restrictions. Chief minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji that his government was monitoring the Covid-19 positivity rate and stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force scheduled to be held on January 3 in case this rate rise. The statement has come after Goa reported its first case of the Omicron variant on Monday.

According to the Goa Chief Minister, the decision on night curfew has not been taken yet but he assured of taking strict actions if Covid cases go up.

"No decision on night curfew yet. The positivity rate of Covid-19 has increased. However, we need to take a strict decision if the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase," the Goa CM told ANI news agency.

According to the state health department, Goa has 535 active Covid cases at present. In the last 24 hours, 112 new coronavirus cases, 41 recoveries, and one death was reported. The total case tally stands at 1,80,229 and the death toll is at 3,520.

The positivity rate (infections detected per 100 tests) stood at 4.03% on Tuesday, up from 3.99 on Monday in Goa, with the chief minister saying this rise was caused by two weddings that saw attendees from London and Germany. The CM has urged the local residents to not party with foreign nationals who are yet to complete their quarantine period. "There are 1,300 foreigners who have arrived here recently. Their re-testing would be done after quarantine period is over," Sawant said.

The Goa CM further said that 94% of the eligible beneficiaries in the state have been fully vaccinated, while the remaining 6% were "delaying in taking the dose". He said those in the 15-18 age group will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January 3 and registration for this drive will begin on January 1. On the same day, 'precaution dose' administration for frontline staff and healthcare workers will also start. The state will install genome sequencing facilities at Goa Medical College and Directorate of Health Services for detection of the Omicron variant, the CM added.

