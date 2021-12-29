Will Goa impose a night curfew amid Omicron outbreak? Here's what CM says

The Goa CM further said that 94% of the eligible beneficiaries in the state have been fully vaccinated, while the remaining 6% were "delaying in taking the dose". He said those in the 15-18 age group will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January 3 and registration for this drive will begin on January 1. On the same day, 'precaution dose' administration for frontline staff and healthcare workers will also start. The state will install genome sequencing facilities at Goa Medical College and Directorate of Health Services for detection of the Omicron variant, the CM added.

