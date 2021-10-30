Will gold prices rise this Diwali?

Rising inflation beyond comfort level of global central banks have also supported the overall safe haven appeal of gold. “This along with a host of other tailwinds like growing uncertainties regarding China's Evergrande, power shortage issue, trade talks between the US-China, rising cases of covid-19 and Delta variant, growing debt and few others could keep the optimism of the gold bulls high. In the next Fed meets there are growing expectations of tapering of the massive bond purchase program which the Fed had initiated in order to safeguard the US economy from a hard landing during the Covid led economic crisis. Although the market is well prepared for the same, but some knee jerk reactions could likely to give the gold bulls another buying opportunity," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.