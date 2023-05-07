‘Will hang myself if…’: WFI chief on sexual harassment charges2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over 10 days demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday reacted to the wrestlers' protest who leveled sexual harassment charges against him and said, "I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved'.
