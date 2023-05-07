WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday reacted to the wrestlers' protest who leveled sexual harassment charges against him and said, "I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved'.

Wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past two weeks demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.

VIDEO | "I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved," says WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on sexual harassment charges levelled against him by protesting wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/nNiUUKij8T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had announced holding nationwide protests including in Delhi in support of the wrestlers.

According to an SKM statement on Saturday, on May 7, several leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend support to the protesting wrestlers.

Speaking on the allegation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, farmer leader Joginder Singh said, "They are in power and it is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long, but we will fight against it."

"Government's job is to stop us but we will go to the place where we want to go. If they try to stop us, it will cost them. There are no plans of staying here, if government and administration stop us, then we'll have to stay here," he told ANI.

Notably, SKM had spearheaded the year-long farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed farm laws.

On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.