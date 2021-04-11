The government will be left will no option but to enforce a lockdown in the national capital if the condition in hospitals worsens, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while speaking about the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

"Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The state came a day after the CM had ruled out the possibility of another lockdown in the national capital but imposed fresh restrictions.

"If we have enough doses and age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within two to three months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccine for seven to ten days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," Kejriwal said.

New curbs

Soon after, the administration announced fresh set of Covid-19 restrictions in the city to curb virus spread.

Among the new guidelines, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings were prohibited.

New guidelines for weddings, restaurants and cinemas were also put in place.

In addition, swimming pools in Delhi will remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national, global events. The Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50% capacity.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued guidelines that make it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival.

The Delhi government, on Friday, had announced all schools would remain shut till further orders.

Engaging students, interns

To meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi government hospitals were directed to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors.

"In view of the surge of Covid pandemic and to meet the demand of increased manpower, the Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents/Directors of all Covid hospitals of government of NCT of Delhi are authorised to engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students, interns and BDS pass doctors," read an order by the Delhi government.

The city currently has 28,773 active Covid-19 cases.

Kejriwal on Sunday said that the surge in coronavirus cases this time is worse than what the national capital saw during the third peak.

"Over 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, this is a worrisome situation," he stated.

