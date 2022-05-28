Will heatwave return to Delhi? Check weather forecast here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The mercury is predicted to rise up to 42 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week
The India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rains during the day
The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday morning settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, after maximum temperature rose marginally on Friday, while the India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rains during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. Additionally, the officials have notified that no heatwave conditions are expected in the national capital for the next five days.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year. It was 36.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 34.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius.
The mercury is predicted to rise up to 42 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.
Additionally, mild dust storm with rain and hail is possible over south Delhi, Faridabad, Palwal, Agra, Mathura, Hodal, and Narnaul, vice-president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said.
According to an India Meteorological Department bulletin, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km per hour would occur over and in the adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).
Meanwhile, earlier this week on Monday, day temperatures reduced significantly on account of rain and thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of up 60km/hr. The showers brought Delhi significant respite from a brutal spell of heatwaves that saw temperatures cross 49°C in at least two parts of the city. Met officials said the wet spell on Monday and Tuesday were the results of an active western disturbance (WD) prevailing across the region.
The maximum temperature at five of the 11 weather stations in Delhi breached the 40°C mark on Friday. Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 39.3 °C, Pitampura recorded a high of 41.3°C, Sports Complex 41.2°C, and Najafgarh 41°C. Both Mungeshpur and Ridge registered a maximum temperature of 40.4°C, the IMD data showed.
