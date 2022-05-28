Will heatwave return to Delhi? Check weather forecast here

Meanwhile, earlier this week on Monday, day temperatures reduced significantly on account of rain and thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of up 60km/hr. The showers brought Delhi significant respite from a brutal spell of heatwaves that saw temperatures cross 49°C in at least two parts of the city. Met officials said the wet spell on Monday and Tuesday were the results of an active western disturbance (WD) prevailing across the region.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}