‘Will hit the streets again’: Soon after release, Abhijeet Dipke says CJP protests against Gyanesh Kumar will continue

Abhijeet Dipke has declared that the Cockroach Janta Party's protest against Gyanesh Kumar will continue. Since 10 October, Delhi has seen massive protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding his resignation.

“Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote on X (formerly Twitter.

Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released earlier on Sunday morning. They were under preventive arrest since Saturday, 10 October.

The three were detained on an aircraft after it landed in Delhi. On Sunday, they were taken to the executive magistrate's court in Delhi Cantonment. They were released on one condition. They must not cause any "breach of peace" for one year, NDTV reported, citing insiders.

Their arrest came on the second day of a planned protest. The CJP protest was against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. It concerned alleged irregularities in the voter roll cleanup exercise under SIR.

Delhi Police said all legal procedures were followed. Police said that the CJP activists had been produced before the court on 11 October.

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“Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026,” Delhi Police wrote on X.

“A bail bond as Surety Bond of ₹50,000/- was filled for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court,” it added.

Social media reaction Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke’s declaration has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users hailed Dipke and his fellow members for their act.

“This is called true backbone! When your intentions are clear and strong, no force can bend you. Salute to your spirit!" wrote one user.

“Superb! More power to you and CJP,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “The detention itself was illegal. I wonder how long ‘he’ will keep playing God.”

“Heroes of India,” declared another user.

At the same time, some users criticised CJP and Dipke for protesting ‘without permission’.

One user wrote, “Enough, you brokers, do you even know how much trouble lakhs of people are facing because of you? If you want to do all this drama, do it with permission. From rickshaw pullers to patients, everyone is troubled. In a few days, the common man will thrash you.”