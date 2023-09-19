India-Canada row: Sikh Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh said that he will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of justice for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed in June outside a Gurudwara in Canada's Surrey. The India-Canada relations witnessed a fresh dip on Monday as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused "agents of the Indian government" for the killing of the separatist leader, an allegation rejected by New Delhi as "absurd" and "motivated".

“Today we learned of allegations that agents of the Indian Government murdered Hardeep Singh Nijjar — a Canadian killed on Canadian soil. To all Canadians, this is my vow. I will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice, including holding Narendra Modi accountable," Jagmeet Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The post on the X comes after India and Canada expelled top diplomats from the country over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The development marks fresh dips in an already strained relationship. Earlier, India raised its concerns several times with Canadian authorities about the rising stature of Khalistan supporters in Canada who were openly holding rallies and even threatened to kill Indian diplomats.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the chief of organization of Khalistan Tiger Force and was wanted in India for several terror attacks.

Jagmeet Singh is known to voice his support for the Khalistani separatists and on several occasions he actively supported their demand for a separate nation. When Indian authorities launched a crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, Jagmeet Singh condemned the police action against religious Sikh preachers.

The remarks from Jagmeet Singh come after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that India needs to take this matter with utmost seriousness. “The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate," Reuters quoted him as saying.