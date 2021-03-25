Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will hold "substantive discussions" with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a two-day visit to Bangladesh starting on Friday.

In a statement ahead of his departure, Modi expressed happiness that his first foreign trip after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic would be to Bangladesh.

The visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's War of Liberation in 1971. The two countries are also celebrating five decades of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties," the prime minister said in his departure statement.

Noting that Bangladesh's National Day celebrations on Friday will commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Modi said 'Bangabandhu' was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions.

"I look forward to visiting Bangabandhu's Samadhi in Tungipara to pay my respects to his memory," the prime minister said.

Modi is also to offer prayers to Goddess Kali at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple and interact with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi.

"I will be having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting in December last year. I also look forward to my meeting with President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries," Modi said.

"My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's abiding support for these achievements," he said.

Modi said, during his visit, he will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against covid-19.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while briefing reporters on Modi’s visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday had said that a number of pacts will be signed and new announcements for bolstering cooperation in several areas will be made during the two-day visit.

The two prime ministers held a virtual summit in December 2020 during which Modi described Bangladesh as a key pillar of New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, while Hasina described India as a "true friend" and added that both countries could play a significant role in the global and regional value chains by further integrating their economies as well as boosting connectivity.

