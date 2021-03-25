Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Will hold 'substantive discussions' with PM Hasina: PM Modi

Will hold 'substantive discussions' with PM Hasina: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read . 09:27 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • In a statement ahead of his departure, Modi expressed happiness that his first foreign trip after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic would be to Bangladesh
  • Modi said, during his visit, he will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will hold "substantive discussions" with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a two-day visit to Bangladesh starting on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will hold "substantive discussions" with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a two-day visit to Bangladesh starting on Friday.

In a statement ahead of his departure, Modi expressed happiness that his first foreign trip after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic would be to Bangladesh.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a statement ahead of his departure, Modi expressed happiness that his first foreign trip after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic would be to Bangladesh.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's War of Liberation in 1971. The two countries are also celebrating five decades of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties," the prime minister said in his departure statement.

Noting that Bangladesh's National Day celebrations on Friday will commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Modi said 'Bangabandhu' was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions.

"I look forward to visiting Bangabandhu's Samadhi in Tungipara to pay my respects to his memory," the prime minister said.

Modi is also to offer prayers to Goddess Kali at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple and interact with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi.

"I will be having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting in December last year. I also look forward to my meeting with President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries," Modi said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Punjab reports over 2,500 fresh COVID cases for the second straight day

1 min read . 09:24 PM IST

India has not banned COVID-19 vaccine exports: Source

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST

Maharashtra records highest daily count of nearly 36,000 new covid-19 cases

2 min read . 08:57 PM IST

Investors can now redeem March 2016 sovereign gold bonds at 54% higher price

1 min read . 08:38 PM IST

"My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's abiding support for these achievements," he said.

Modi said, during his visit, he will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against covid-19.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while briefing reporters on Modi’s visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday had said that a number of pacts will be signed and new announcements for bolstering cooperation in several areas will be made during the two-day visit.

The two prime ministers held a virtual summit in December 2020 during which Modi described Bangladesh as a key pillar of New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, while Hasina described India as a "true friend" and added that both countries could play a significant role in the global and regional value chains by further integrating their economies as well as boosting connectivity.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.