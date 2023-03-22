Hold onto your hats, cricket fans, because the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is set to be a thrilling event. India is hosting the tournament for the first time in its entirety, and the action is expected to kick off on October 5 and end on November 19 at the impressive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted 12 venues for the event, including hotspots like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, according to ESPNCricinfo. The tournament will be jam-packed with a total of 48 matches spread over 46 days.

However, the BCCI has not yet revealed which cities will be hosting the warm-up matches or the main events due to complications caused by the country's varying monsoon seasons. The BCCI is also waiting for necessary clearances from the Indian government, including tax exemption and visa clearance for the Pakistan team.

Despite the delay, the BCCI has promised the ICC that Pakistan's team will receive visas. At the ICC's quarterly meetings held last weekend in Dubai, the BCCI provided assurances to the global body that the Indian government would clear the team's visas for the tournament.

In addition to visa clearance, the BCCI is also expected to provide an update to the ICC on the exact position of the Indian government regarding tax exemption. This exemption was part of the host agreement signed between the BCCI and the ICC in 2014, which included the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2018 Champions Trophy (later changed to the 2021 T20 World Cup), and the 2023 50-over World Cup.

As per the agreement, the BCCI was "obligated" to assist the ICC (and all its commercial partners involved in the tournament) in securing tax waivers. Last year, the Indian tax authorities informed the ICC that it would be charged a 20% tax order (excluding surcharges) for its broadcast revenue from the 2023 World Cup.

However, the BCCI has promised to adjust any tax incurred by the ICC against India's board revenues from the ICC central revenue pool. The BCCI estimates that a 10.92% tax order would result in a "financial impact" of around $58.23 million, while a 21.84% tax component would double that figure to roughly $116.47 million.

