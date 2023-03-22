Will ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final be held at Narendra Modi Stadium? Details are here2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:04 AM IST
The tentative dates have been revealed as the BCCI is waiting for necessary clearances from the Indian government.
Hold onto your hats, cricket fans, because the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is set to be a thrilling event. India is hosting the tournament for the first time in its entirety, and the action is expected to kick off on October 5 and end on November 19 at the impressive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the largest cricket stadium in the world.
