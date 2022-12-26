Will ICE theatres change how you watch movies?

The objective of an ICE theatre is to fill a viewer’s peripheral vision with colours and objects similar to what’s on the main screen. An acronym for Immersive Cinema Experience, ICE involves the use of LED panels on either side of the main screen. These panels do not show a continuation of the action on the main screen, but project shapes and colours that are in line with those visuals. It uses conventional 4K digital projection, and can be viewed in both 2D and 3D. Ajay Bijli, PVR’s chairman and managing director, has said that the company plans to unveil ICE theatres in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Pune in 2023.