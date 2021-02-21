Will impose strict lockdown if Covid-19 situation worsens, warns Maharashtra CM

Amid sudden spurt in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a televised conference to address the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Addressing a press briefing today, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that there were 7,000 new Covid cases today in Maharashtra. New Covid wave is strongest in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal area, he added. "Will allow taking district authorities to bring restrictions as and when they feel," Udhav added.

The state another major spike in daily novel coronavirus cases, with total number of positive cases surging over 6,000 for the third consecutive day.

"If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear mask and follow all the rules," he said.

"We may have to bring a strict lockdown if we don’t follow discipline. Next 8 days will tell us if to bring lockdown back," he said.

Concerned about the spurt in Covid-19 cases across the state, Thackeray addressed the people today. In his address, he said that COVID-19 raising its head in Maharashtra again. "We will know in 8 to 15 days if this is another wave," Uddhav added.

"Lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus," he added.

The chief minister said that COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must and those violating the rules will be punished.

He also said that political, religious and social gatherings to be prohibited in Maharashtra from tomorrow in view of the rising cases.

Uddhav also urged the citizens to continue to wear masks eve after being vaccinated against the virus and added that lockdown or not are up to citizens.

Earlier today, the state auhorities announced that there will be one-week lockdown in state's Amravati district from Monday, 22 February owing to the spike in novel coronavirus cases.

"One-week complete lockdown in remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city, beginning 8 pm tomorrow," said Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur adding that essential services permitted. This means that the lockdown, which is slated to begin from tomorrow night, will go on till 1 March.

Moreover, Maharashtra government today had expressed thinking of imposing a night curfew in several districts across the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was expected to chair a meeting today in which the decision regarding the same will be taken, State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed today.

"The coronavirus cases are increasing on daily basis in several districts of Maharashtra. Due to this, an order to enforce the coronavirus norms has been given to all district magistrates. They have also have been authorised to take decisions in view of the pandemic situation," said Wadettiwar.

The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Sunday.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via