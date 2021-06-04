Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla on Friday thanked the US government for its decision to increase supply of raw materials for COVID vaccine saying 'it will boost production capacity and strengthen the fight against pandemic'. The comment comes after the US government announced that it is working with allies and partners to expand the production of vaccines and raw materials.

As per reports, Defense Production Act by the US to boost their own vaccine production was resulting in exports of critical raw materials being stopped.

Amid the pressure to increase the production of COVID vaccine, the Serum chief had admitted earlier that the company has been facing problems to increase the production of Covid-19 vaccines due to several bureaucratic hurdles and shortage of raw materials. Poonawala had time and again urged the US government to lift the embargo on exporting raw materials to help ramp up Covid-19 vaccine production.

The SII, the world's largest maker of vaccines, is manufacturing the anti-coronavirus vaccine Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

After the US government announced to ease the restrictions, Poonawala took to Twitter on Friday to thank the efforts of the US government and the India government for making this policy change possible.

He said, this policy change will hopefully increase the supply of raw materials globally and to India; boosting our vaccine production capacity and strengthening our united fight against this pandemic.

Thanks to the efforts of @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, & @DrSJaishankar, this policy change will hopefully increase the supply of raw materials globally and to India; boosting our vaccine production capacity and strengthening our united fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/bHADBwiUnm — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) June 4, 2021

US govt is committed to share 80 million COVID jabs by the end of June

In a press release, the US government said, the President has committed to sharing doses on an ongoing basis, starting with 80 million by the end of June. We will continue to donate from our excess supply as that supply is delivered to us. We will work with our international partners to get ahead of the virus, to follow the science, and to help countries in crisis.

We also know that this won’t be enough to end or reduce the lifespan of the pandemic, and that’s why we’re working with allies and partners to expand the production of vaccines and raw materials, including here at home.

The move came after 63 percent of adult Americans have received at least one shot, and 52 percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated.

The release said, here at home, we have built a best-in-class vaccination program. Already 63 percent of adult Americans have received at least one shot, and 52 percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated. Already 12 states have 70 percent of adults with at least one shot. That’s an important milestone.

It also said, .... And today I want to provide an update on the progress we are making: first, on our efforts to get Americans vaccinated as quickly, efficiently, and equitably as possible; and second, on our efforts to help combat the pandemic globally.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.