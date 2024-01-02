Will India, China bury the hatchet in 2024? Jaishankar says a lot depends on…
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “We have tried to construct a relationship which is based on three mutuals…Unless that mutuality is recognised, this relationship will find it difficult to progress.”
Will India and China bury the hatchet in 2024? External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday it all depends on “what is the Chinese policy". In an interview with news agency ANI, the Union minister emphasised the importance of "mutuality" between the two countries.
"The Modi government has been very much more in conformity with the strain of realism which originated from Sardar Patel (in dealing with China)...," he said.
Jaishankar argued "for dealing with China on the basis of realism" He said, "...that strain of realism that extends all the way from Sardar Patel to Narendra Modi...The alternative strain which starts from Nehru's China first policy...it ends on 'Chindiya policy'..."
On a question on whether India always lost to China at the mind games, Jaishankar said, "I don't think we always lost out, but at various points of time, when we talk about the parts of the past today would be very difficult to understand, Panchsheel agreement is another such example."
"The role of confidence and assurance, the fact that we are a multiple millennia civilisation. All of this should be in our demeanour, in our standing and in the way we approach other countries...," the minister added.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!