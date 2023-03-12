Will India make history at Oscar 2023? This is the first time there are 3 nominations3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Will RRR, All That Breathes, Elephant Whisperers create history at the Oscar 2023?
India’s moment to shine may be at the 95th Academy Awards, as Naatu Naatu, the hit dance track from RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are up for nominations. It is the first time that India-made productions have earned so many Oscar nominations. The ceremony will be held early Monday morning (India time) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
