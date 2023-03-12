India has never won an Oscar in the International Film category or the Best Foreign Film as it was known earlier. The last Indian film that made it to the final five nominees at the Oscars was Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, which lost to No Man’s Land in 2001. However, Indian documentaries have had success at the Oscars in the past, with Smile Pinki and Period. End Of Sentence winning in the Documentary Short category. Monga was the executive producer for Period.