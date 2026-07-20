Will India raise ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20%? What MoS Suresh Gopi said

The government has not taken any decision to increase the ethanol mix in petrol beyond the current 20% level or introduce ethanol in diesel for commercial use, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

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Any move to raise the blending percentage will be considered only after detailed scientific studies and discussions with all key stakeholders, he added.

“At present, no decision has been taken by the government to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20% or to introduce ethanol blending in diesel for commercial use. Any future decision, if considered, will be based on comprehensive scientific evaluation, vehicle compatibility studies, stakeholder consultations and the availability of adequate domestic production capacity,” Gopi said in a written reply to a question.

India meets 20% ethanol goal ahead of time In response to a separate question, Gopi also said that India has achieved the 20% ethanol blending target five years ahead of schedule, with average blending rising from about 1.53% in 2013-14 to 20% in the 2025-26 supply year, after more than two decades of phased rollout.

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Since 2014-15, he said, the programme has led to foreign exchange savings of over ₹1.97 lakh crore, substituted nearly 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, reduced around 952 lakh metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, and generated more than ₹1.66 lakh crore in additional farmer income.

No complaints about ethanol-blended petrol The minister of state also said that the government has not received any widespread or substantiated complaints linking E20 (20% ethanol-blended) petrol to engine failures, fuel pump issues, corrosion, water contamination or other vehicle performance problems, asserting that extensive scientific studies have found the fuel safe for use under prescribed standards.

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The government said it has "not received any widespread or substantiated complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer organisations regarding engine failure, fuel pump issues, corrosion, water contamination or other performance issues attributable to E20 fuel."

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Any mileage loss in older, E10-designed vehicles is "generally marginal," at around 3-5%, he said, while E20 offers higher octane and cleaner combustion. Manufacturers continue to honour warranties on vehicles using compliant E20 fuel, he added in the written response.

No proposal to mandate lower-blend or non-blended petrol Gopi said there was no proposal to mandate lower-blend or non-blended petrol at select outlets, as running parallel supply chains would raise costs and dilute the programme's environmental and farm-income benefits.

"There is no proposal to mandate the availability of non-blended or lower-blend petrol at select retail outlets. The government's policy is to progressively transition towards cleaner, technologically superior and environmentally sustainable fuels in accordance with the National Policy on Biofuels and the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme," he said.

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About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.