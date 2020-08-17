Will India’s GenZ chart a new political path?

Arguably, opinions about topical events could be considered fleeting and ill-suited to signal long term implications. The age-wise differences in responses are however not just limited to current events. On the question of party identification as well, the youngest cohort of voters is least likely to identify with any party. This appears counterintuitive when one recalls the wave of youth support that catapulted the BJP to power in 2014 and 2019 elections. The voting patterns from the Lokniti-CSDS post-poll surveys shows that first-time voters are far more likely to vote for the BJP than any other party.