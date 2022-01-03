Will India scoop up more investments at the expense of China in the new year?

It is possible that the Biden administration is using the trade tariffs as leverage in its negotiations with China. However, some former and current administration officials have commented to the media that there is no better alternative to achieve its trade objectives with China at the moment. They also say that it is not expedient to remove the tariffs all at once. This despite more than 30 business associations in the US appealing to the government and complaining that tariffs are "costly and burdensome." There is also a political dimension to this in that US public opinion has turned negative towards China and rolling back tariffs will be seen as being weak on China.