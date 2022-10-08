Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Will India stop buying Russian oil? The answer is no, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Will India stop buying Russian oil? The answer is no, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lead an official and business delegation to Washington DC and Houston from October 6-11. (ANI)
2 min read . 05:47 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

‘Have I been told by anyone to stop buying Russian oil? The answer is a categorical No,’ Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has told reporters in Washington.

India faces no pressure from the US to reduce its energy purchases from Russia and will purchase crude oil from any nation it chooses, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has told reporters in Washington. The obvious reason is that the Indian consumer population cannot be engaged in this type of discussion, he added.

Also Read: India to become 10 trillion-dollar economy by 2030: Hardeep Singh Puri

"Have I been told by anyone to stop buying Russian oil? The answer is a categorical No," Puri responded negatively when asked if there had been any pressure on India to reduce its dependency on Russian energy.

On October 6, Puri spoke with Jennifer Granholm, his American counterpart, and other high-ranking officials from the Biden Administration during his visit to Washington, DC.

Also Read: Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t survive nuclear war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

During the press conference, the Union Minister emphasised on the commitment of the US and India to advancing a fair and sustainable energy transition at the ministerial dialogue on India-US strategic clean energy.

Puri spoke with senior leaders of the World Bank, Amos Hochstein, the presidential envoy for infrastructure and energy, and the White House during his visit to Washington. Puri will be in Houston on October 8 and is slated to meet with executives from the energy sector.

Also Read: After suffering territorial losses to Ukrainian forces, Putin says Russia has ‘great respect’ for Ukraine

The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) to reduce oil output starting in November by a steeper-than-anticipated two million barrels per day (bpd) will not be a problem for India, according to Puri.

India is one of the biggest oil importers, according to Puri, and the need for oil is likely to increase due to the country's rising per capita energy consumption, which is now one-third of the world average. Puri emphasised further that as the nation's economy expands, more gasoline will likely be consumed.

Also Read: Govt declares India's cleanest cities, states for 2022. Check full list

"I say this again with the view of confidence and most analysts feel that the 25% of the global increase in demand will come from India in the coming decade, so, I see this five million barrels a day consumption going up to six and seven. The economy is growing at 7%, and energy is a critical driver of that economic growth," Puri added.

India has typically defied Western demands to cut its commercial ties with Russia since the Ukraine crisis started. India has attempted to find a middle ground between its Western critics and Kremlin.

(With ANI inputs)

