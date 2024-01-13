Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday spoke about whether the government is planning to restore the concession on train tickets for senior citizens and media persons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Without giving any direct reply, Vaishnaw said, "The Indian Railway is already offering 55% concession on train fares to every train passenger".

Before the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, the Indian Railways offered a 50% concession on train fares to senior citizens and government-accredited journalists.

During the Covid lockdown, railway operations were completely shut but resumed in June 2022. However, after the resumption of the train operation, the concessions were not restored. Since then, the issue has been raised on various platforms, including in both houses of parliament.

On Thursday, the railway minister said, "If a train ticket to a destination costs ₹100, Railway is charging only ₹45. It is giving ₹55 concession".

Earlier, responding to an RTI application filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Indian Railways said that it earned about ₹2,242 crore from approximately 15 crore senior citizens in the financial year 2022-23.

Last year, Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha in November that the Indian Railways offered a subsidy of ₹59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20 and the concession still continues.

"This amounts to a concession of 53% on average to every person travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers," Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha.

According to Vaishnaw, concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like four categories of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjans), 11 categories of patients, and eight categories of students. About 18 lakh patients and their escorts availed of this special concession during 2022-23.

