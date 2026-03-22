Will Indian refiners resume buying Iranian oil after US lifts sanctions? Here's what report says

Indian refiners are planning to resume buying Iranian oil after Washington temporarily relaxed sanctions to ease an energy crunch triggered by the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, according to a report by Reuters.

Meanwhile, refiners across other Asian countries are also examining similar moves. The renewed interest comes as the conflict in West Asia disrupted shipping routes, threatening oil flows, and forcing major energy-importing nations to look for alternative supplies.

Livemint could not independently verify the reports.

Indian refining officials said they will purchase Iranian oil and are awaiting further directions from the government and clarification from the United States on details such as payment terms, the agency reported.

Advertisement

US eased sanctions on Russian oil The latest sanctions waiver on Iranian oil follows a similar move by the Trump administration on Russian crude. Earlier, Washington announced that US penalty on Russian oil would not apply for 30 days on deliveries that had been already loaded on tankers.

American sanctions will not apply for 30 days on deliveries of Russian oil that’s been loaded on tankers as of Thursday (March 12), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on X (formerly Twitter).

Refiners in India, which maintains significantly smaller crude stockpiles than other major Asian oil importers, rushed to book Russian oil after the US lifted sanctions temporarily earlier this month, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, other Asian refiners are still making checks to see if they can purchase the oil, the report stated.

Advertisement

Iranian oil also gets relief The Trump administration on Friday issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil already at sea, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The waiver applies to oil loaded on any vessel, including sanctioned tankers, on or before March 20 and discharged by April 19, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

This marks the third time Washington has temporarily waived sanctions on oil shipments since the beginning of the war.

Consultancy Energy Aspects estimated on March 19 that approximately 130 million to 140 million barrels of Iranian oil is currently on water, which is equivalent to less than 14 days of current Middle East production losses.

Asia relies on the Middle East for 60% of its crude supply and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz this month has forced refineries across the region to run at lower rates and slash fuel exports.

Advertisement

Payment process, other complications still an issue However, traders flagged some potential complications for buying Iranian oil, which include uncertainty over how to process the payment and the fact that a large share of oil is aboard aging shadow fleet ships, Reuters said.

Additionally, some former buyers of Iranian oil were contractually obligated to buy from National Iranian Oil Co., two people aware of the developments told the agency. However, since the US re-imposed sanctions in late 2018, Iranian oil has been sold in major parts by third-party traders.

Apart from China, some major buyers of Iranian crude oil before the sanctions were re-imposed include nations such as India, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Greece, Taiwan and Turkey.



(with agency inputs)

Key Takeaways The easing of US sanctions has reopened the possibility for Indian refiners to purchase Iranian oil amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in Middle East.

The latest removal of sanctions on Iranian oil for a temporary period comes shortly after Washington also temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian oil which are already on water.

Refiners must navigate complications such as payment processing and aging tanker fleets when considering Iranian oil.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.