Will Indian travellers now treat Turkey and Azerbaijan as Maldives was treated?

Tail note

It is too early to tell if this will be successful, but the last time such a clarion call was made on social media was against Maldives and the number of Indians visiting Maldives has dwindled substantially since then. The India - China air connectivity restart has been in the talks for a long time, but are yet to start. Civil Aviation and diplomacy are now more closely linked than ever with aviation and connectivity a major tool in geopolitics. However, will it have an impact on the numbers, will the airlines voluntarily announce suspensions? They have never done that in the past, and they may not do not it, unless there is a commercial impact.