Will ISRO resignations impact Gaganyaan, other missions? Here's why ex-scientists are divided

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh reacted to reports about mass resignation at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and said there was “no controversy” surrounding the matter.

He said on Thursday, according to India Today, “Many have gone, many have come", but the agency continues to induct new talent even as some employees leave. “ISRO has a very large workforce. As people leave, many also join," the minister reportedly said.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What factors are driving the recent mass resignations at ISRO? ⌵ The mass resignations at ISRO may be driven by better opportunities and salaries in the private sector, as well as normal employee turnover in large organizations, according to various perspectives. 2 Will the recent resignations of ISRO scientists impact the Gaganyaan mission? ⌵ While resignations can cause temporary setbacks, ISRO officials assert that the Gaganyaan mission is not stalled and that the agency has mechanisms to manage personnel changes effectively. 3 Why did the Indian government tighten exit rules for ISRO scientists? ⌵ The government tightened exit rules to ensure critical missions like Gaganyaan are not adversely affected by the sudden loss of talent, as more than 100 resignations were reported. 4 How does ISRO plan to handle the impact of scientist resignations on its missions? ⌵ ISRO aims to maintain project continuity by integrating new talent and leveraging the experience of retired and ex-scientists, according to officials. 5 Is high attrition among ISRO scientists a common occurrence? ⌵ High attrition is considered normal in large organizations like ISRO, where employee movements are expected, although some ex-scientists believe the current rate reflects broader industry changes.

Also Read | Centre Tightens Exit Rules As Over 100 ISRO Scientists Quit And Retire Early

Singh's statement came after sources told the Times of India that at least 100 scientists resigned from ISRO's flagship programmes. The report claimed that the departures included key personnel like LVM-3 project Director Victor Joseph from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

"Spadex project director quit from UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC). A very bright young person who was part of Chandrayaan-3 has also quit,” the source was quoted as saying.

After the incident, the Department of Space issued a memorandum to major ISRO centres for tightening the rules governing the resignation and voluntary retirement of scientists and engineers working in critical missions of national importance such as the Gaganyaan Mission.

Also Read | ISRO exit rules tightened amid reports of 100 scientists quitting

Responding to a question about this ISRO memo, Singh said it was "for administrative reasons" and not because of any other factor.

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"No, that is because... that is for administrative reasons so that the decision can be taken at a much mature level," the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology told reporters, as per NDTV.

Will resignation impact Gaganyaan and other ISRO missions? When asked about India's future space missions, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reportedly recalled what the space agency's former chairman Dr Somanath S had remarked.

Singh was quoted by NDTV as saying, "In one of the very early meetings about 10 years back, he [Somanath] said sending up a man is easier, getting him back is equally difficult. And that's how, you know, this crew module thing started."

"Now Somanath is no longer in the picture. It doesn't mean the Gaganyaan mission has stopped. It doesn't happen. And moreover, in ISRO, they work in continuity. Even retired and ex-scientists are very much part of the projects. So it's a different kind of work culture there," Singh added.

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Also Read | Isro arm raises satellite bandwidth rates 20% after a decade

Meanwhile, former ISRO scientist Sandeep Ojha, in an interview with ANI, explained the project structure, and said, "There is a hierarchy involving Project Managers and Deputy Project Managers. There is also an administrative track leading to roles like Division Head, Group Director, Deputy Director, and Director...," he said.

"Yes, if someone leaves a role they’ve been deeply involved with, it can certainly be a setback — albeit a temporary one. It might slow things down a bit, especially when a veteran of 20 or 25 years departs...While the team is capable enough to bridge that gap, a temporary setback is inevitable...,” Ojha was quoted as saying.

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Are scientists leaving ISRO centres in big numbers normal? The latest mass resignation at ISRO centres sparked a debate about what is driving scientists to leave their jobs there.

While the minister reportedly maintained that such movements are normal in an organisation of ISRO’s size, some claimed the exodus might be due to better opportunities and salaries in the private sector.

ISRO chairman V Narayana told the Times of India that the space organisation was prepared to deal with the departures.

Also Read | ISRO is looking for civilian astronauts for Gaganyaan, crewed missions to space

"Yes, a lot of people go, but that's part of every organisation. The move [memorandum] isn't only to retain, but also to ensure that important projects don't suffer all of a sudden. But if someone is still going, someone else will take responsibility. We're taking care of it," he was quoted as saying.

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Former ISRO scientist Sandeep Ojha told ANI, “People do resign—often because the private sector is expanding and offers alternative job opportunities.”

However, ex-ISRO scientist Radha Krishna Kavuluru believed otherwise. Sharing his opinion, he posted on X, "While there is so much noise around ISRO’s recent upsurge in resignation, I for once think the numbers are very normal."

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He explained, saying that the Indian IT and manufacturing industry’s documented attrition rate is 15 per cent.

"URSC-ISRO’s widely reported resignations out of 1330 employees is 100 at an attrition rate of 7 percent which is half of Indian standards," he added.

Also Read | ISRO conducts ground test of SSLV third stage at Sriharikota

Kavuluru, who identifies himself as a former ISRO scientist, said, "This is the sign of Industry being formed and a fluid transition getting forged. We are all feeling the heat because we have very high regard for the kind of work ISRO does and industry did not exist before."

"For example, when the IT sector was in a boom and competition for talent was rampant, attrition rate was around 25-30% in the IT industry," he wrote in an X post, adding, “So the resignations are completely understandable statistical eventuality.”

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"Statistically, you can’t expect 10,000 people to keep working all their lives at ISRO, now that Industry also gives you a chance to build for the country," Kavuluru said.

He asked, “If ISRO talent doesn’t come out, then who will build and de-risk the Indian industries building for space?”

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Kavuluru also said, "I left ISRO a while ago and was replaced quite effectively in the system with new young talent. The process and the system will automatically take care of the resignations."

He clarified that the numbers he quoted were from the media reports, and the rest is his personal opinion.

Other people on X said the issues “today are not salaries but the work environment and our restrictive bureaucratic mindset, which is a bigger roadblock than pay.”

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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