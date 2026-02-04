Will it rain in Delhi today? Check IMD forecast as it predicts dense fog over Northern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted shallow to moderate fog over the national capital. While the temperatures over the city are expected to remain normal today, the weather agency said it is unlikely to receive rain today.

However, in the Western Himalayan region, the IMD said, three Western Disturbances will be in effect over the next 6 days, bringing rain to some regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and dense fog in states of Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

Delhi weather today According to the weather agency, the national capital will see a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, February 4, accompanied by moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places during morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to remain in the normal range of 21°C to 23°C and 08°C to 10°C, respectively.

The IMD also predicted predominant surface wind over Delhi, from the northwest direction, with wind speed reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours.

The wind speed is expected to increase, becoming upto 15 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon, and then decreasing during the evening and night.

Delhi AQI today Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was clocked at 319 at 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Advertisement

Station-wise data according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed air quality at 26 stations in the poor category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Also Read | ISBT Kashmere Gate traffic to be a thing of the past? Delhi Police proposes plan

IMD forecast for other states: The Met Dept, in its press release, predicted dense to very dense fog conditions during morning/night hours at isolated/ few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till February 5.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar are also expected to see dense fog till February 5.

IMD also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching (30-40 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 5 and 6, and February 8 and 9.

Advertisement