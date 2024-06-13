Will it rain in Delhi tomorrow? IMD says...

Delhi will likely witness drizzle tomorrow towards the late afternoon or evening, IMD said.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Updated08:27 PM IST
Representative image of rain at India Gate, New Delhi
Representative image of rain at India Gate, New Delhi(Hindustan Times)

As the city battles heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said Delhi may get light rains on Friday (June 14). These rains could potentially offer a respite from the scorching summer heat.  

According to Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, the city will likely witness drizzle tomorrow towards the late afternoon or evening.

“Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thunderstorm/ lightning with drizzle towards afternoon/evening,” the RMC bulletin said.

The Met Department has also forecasted heat wave conditions in the national capital, with “strong surface winds reaching speeds of 35 kilometres per hour, occasionally in gusty during the day”.

Also read: IMD says monsoon likely to elude Delhi till June end as temperature settles at 44.7 °C

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi weather on Thursday

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker of Delhi, the maximum temperature was recorded 4.9 notches above normal at 44.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Also read: IMD issues heatwave alert for 13 states, warns of heavy rains in Odisha

The Najafgarh weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

Among Delhi's other stations, Narela recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 46.4 degrees, Ridge 46.3 degrees and Palam 45.8 degrees, the weather office said in a bulletin.

Delhi was under an 'orange' alert for heatwave during the day, with the relative humidity oscillating between 15 per cent and 58 per cent.

Also read: Southwest monsoon is on time, heat waves delay progress in east India: IMD official

Monsoon in Delhi

As per the department’s forecast on Wednesday, the monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The onset date for Delhi is 30 June, and 5 July or after for Rajasthan.

This assumes significance as the southwest monsoon brings nearly 70% of the rain India needs for its farms and to refill reservoirs and aquifers.

 

