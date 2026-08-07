Will it rain in Delhi tomorrow? IMD warns of downpour in several states under ‘influence of low-pressure area’

Rainfall in Delhi threw normal life in the national capital out of gear on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting traffic on major roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded a red alert for the city in the morning.

Visuals shared online showed people wading through waist-deep water in Delhi's Valmiki Basti in Fatehpur Beri village. Another video showed severe waterlogging in the Chhatarpur Farm area. Waterlogging was also reported in Sector 35 of Faridabad.

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? The weather agency, in its release, stated that a low-pressure system over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring areas has resulted in heavy rainfall over the national capital. The showers are likely to continue on Saturday, August 8, as the IMD has issued an orange alert and forecast more rain over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the weather forecast for Delhi tomorrow? ⌵ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Delhi will experience more rainfall tomorrow due to an active low-pressure system, with warnings for heavy rain. 2 Why is there a red alert in Delhi for heavy rainfall? ⌵ The red alert in Delhi is due to the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure system, which has already disrupted normal life and caused waterlogging. 3 How does the IMD determine the risk of flash floods in regions like Odisha and Jharkhand? ⌵ The IMD assesses rainfall intensity, soil saturation, and geographic factors to issue alerts about low to moderate flash flood risks in regions such as Odisha and Jharkhand. 4 Should schools in Delhi be closed tomorrow given the heavy rain warnings? ⌵ As of now, schools in Delhi have not declared a holiday despite heavy rainfall; decisions regarding closures depend on local conditions and officials' assessments. 5 What areas in India are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall next week? ⌵ The IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall across parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and southern Indian states like Kerala and Karnataka over the next week.

Several weather stations recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall. According to weather forecaster Navdeep Dhaiya, Sector 17 in Faridabad received the highest rainfall in the NCR region, recording 119.4 mm between midnight and 5 pm. The intense downpour caused widespread waterlogging and disrupted normal life across several parts of the region.

Heavy to extremely heavy rain likely across several states The weather agency has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across large parts of eastern, north-western and southern India over the next two to three days due to an active low-pressure system. The weather agency has also issued a low to moderate flash flood risk for parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the coastal regions of Gangetic West Bengal and the adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next three days.

View full Image View full Image Heavy rainfall is predicted in several states. ( IMD )

In southern India, Kerala, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The IMD added that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue across several parts of north-west and adjoining central India, as well as the north-eastern states, for most of the week.

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In northwest India, widespread rainfall is forecast over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 8-13 August. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to receive widespread rainfall during 8 August, while east Rajasthan is expected to witness widespread showers from 8-12 August. Jammu and Kashmir is also likely to receive intermittent rainfall through the forecast period.