Will join hands with like-minded parties to defend Constitution: Sonia Gandhi2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:10 PM IST
- Sonia Gandhi launches scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in an Op-Ed piece
Veteran, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and accused him of "systematically dismantling" the three pillars of democracy--legislature, democracy, and judiciary.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×