Will Karnataka relax Covid curbs, weekend curfew? CM is likely to decide today

This week, on Wednesday, CM Bommai had indicated that the state government will make a decision regarding Covid-19 rules and relaxation after consulting experts on January 21. "The general feeling that it (infection) is like flu, and not much hospitalisation is taking place, so day-to-day activities can be allowed by following COVID rules. Experts are examining it, they will place things before us on Friday," the Karnataka Chief Minister said on Wednesday (Jan 19).