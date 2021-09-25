Will kharif harvest boost rural income and demand?

Meanwhile, on other crop harvests, Sabnavis showed concern on edible oils, especially as global prices have been elevated. Sabnavis feels that inflation impact cannot be ruled out as imports increase. Pulses inflation may be expected to come down from the present level of 8.8%, he said. The government had earlier increased the minimum support price (MSP) of all kharif crops by 1-5% with tur, urad, groundnut, jowar and bajra being towards the upper end of this scale. The monsoon as of date appears to be normal on the whole with some dispersions in specific zones. Area under cultivation was lower for oilseeds, cotton and some of the coarse cereals but higher for others.