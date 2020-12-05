OPEN APP
Will launch a protest if govt doesn't provide relief to cyclone-affected farmers: Pawan Kalyan
Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan addressing people in Gudur (ANI)
Will launch a protest if govt doesn't provide relief to cyclone-affected farmers: Pawan Kalyan

1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2020, 10:08 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Pawan Kalyan demanded relief of 35,000 per acre and immediate relief of 10,000 in the next two days, otherwise his party will stage a state-wide hunger strike on 7 Dec

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan on Saturday inspected Cyclone Nivar affected areas in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

"If government doesn't provide immediate relief to every affected farmer, we've decided to launch a protest," he said while addressing people in Gudur.

Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh to extend immediate help to farmers who lost crops of over 17.5 lakh acres due to Cyclone Nivar.

Kalyan demanded relief of 35,000 per acre and immediate relief of 10,000 in the next two days otherwise his party will stage a state-wide hunger strike on December 7.

The Jana Sena Party issued a press release today in this regard.

The most affected districts where crops were lost due to Cyclone Nivar are West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa.

The Nivar cyclone last week caused extensive damage to crops in over 6.59 lakh hectares in different districts of Andhra Pradesh, state Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu said last month.

He said complete enumeration of the crop losses would be completed by December 15 and input subsidy distributed to affected farmers by December 31.

He said the state government distributed 306.9 crore as input subsidy to 4.20 lakh farmers who suffered crop damages due to natural calamities since May 2019. Similarly, 1.16 lakh horticulture farmers were paid 102.24 crore as input subsidy. The Minister said the state government paid 1,030 crore in 2019-20 towards crop insurance.

