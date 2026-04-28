Will LPG rule changes from May 1? What we know — Check gas cylinder rates in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai on 28 April

Anxiety around fuel prices, including LPG, has been high since the West Asia conflict has continued to disrupt the energy markets.

While both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders have witnessed at least one hike each since March, media reports are suggesting a fresh revision in LPG prices from May 1. These new changes are likely to be accompanied by tweaks in booking and delivery systems.

As the government rolls out tighter checks on the usage and distribution of cooking gas, reports are suggesting that new LPG cylinder rules are under discussion.

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Despite a surge in international oil prices, retail petrol and diesel rates in India have remained unchanged as state-owned oil companies absorb the impact.

However, since the global crude markets are still volatile and the oil companies generally announce a price revision at the start of the month, a LPG price hike may be announced on May 1.

Also Read | India halts new LPG connections amid West Asia war

Changes in LPG rates so far Since the start of the US-Iran war on February 28, domestic LPG prices have been revised once, but the cost of commercial cooking gas has been increased twice.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60 in March. No revisions in rates have been made after that. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly ₹200 on 1 April.

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Check LPG cylinder prices today

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG(19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,208.50 ( +220.00 ) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,031.00 ( +195.00 ) Chennai ₹ 928.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,246.50 ( +203.00 ) Gurugram ₹ 921.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,096.50 ( +195.00 ) Noida ₹ 910.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,078.50 ( +194.00 ) Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,161.00 ( +203.00 ) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,245.00 ( +216.00 ) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,099.50 ( +195.00 ) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,320.50 ( +215.00 ) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,106.00 ( +193.00 ) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,201.00 ( +194.00 ) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,353.50 ( +220.00 ) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 ( 0.00 ) ₹ 2,112.00 ( +200.00 )

Also Read | India to keep buying Russian oil, LPG after US waiver ends

Change in LPG booking rules from May 1? According to media reports, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are likely to change the lock-in period for booking LPG cylinders from the current 25-day gap between bookings.

The OTP-based delivery system is expected to become a permanent norm now. This system is aimed at stopping the misuse and diversion of subsidised cylinders, the officials said.

Online bookings now account for nearly 98% of total requests, while about 94% of deliveries are verified through authentication codes.

The LPG booking rules are expected to tighten further in May to check the spillages and delivery bottlenecks.

‘Avoid panic purchase’ Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said India has adequate supplies of petrol, diesel and cooking gas despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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"PSU retail outlets are operating normally," she said. "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG.

Refineries are operating at high capacity with sufficient crude inventories, ensuring stable supplies of petrol and diesel.

To shield consumers from rising global oil prices linked to the Middle East crisis, the government has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre while raising export levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

Retail fuel prices remain unchanged at public sector outlets, the government said, adding that adequate stocks are available despite isolated instances of panic buying triggered by rumours.